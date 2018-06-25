Woman facing charges after breaking into church, stealing from donation boxes

RACELAND - Deputies arrested a woman they say broke into a church and stole from the donation boxes.

On Saturday, authorities responded to a church in Raceland in reference to the theft. At the scene, deputies learned a woman was caught on surveillance video breaking into a donation box in a candle room at the church around 5:15 p.m. on June 21.

Authorities say that a "poor box" was also damaged and had money missing. Through an investigation, deputies identified 34-year-old Gabrielle Griffin as a suspect.

On Sunday afternoon, Griffin was questioned by authorities. According to a release, Griffin admitted to breaking into the donation boxes and stealing the money.

Griffin was charged with two counts of simple criminal damage to property and theft. Her bond is set at $2,000.