Woman facing charges after baby kidnapped, burned to death

NATCHITOCHES PARISH - A woman has been arrested for her role in the death of a 6-month-old boy.

Felicia Marine-Nicole Smith was arrested Saturday on one count of first-degree murder for the death of Levi Cole Ellerbe.

On July 17, At approximately 9:10 p.m. officers with the Natchitoches Police Department received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a 6-month-old baby that was kidnapped from a home at the Mayberry Trailer Park. At the scene, officers spoke with the mother who said two unknown people came to her trailer and beat on the door.

The mother stated when she opened the door, she was sprayed in the face with something she believes was mace. At that point, she fled the home but returned and found her baby gone.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were called in an attempt to locate the child. At approximately 10:20 p.m., NPD received a report of a fire near Breda Ave. At the scene, authorities found a baby with obvious burns on his body.

The boy was transported to an area hospital but died from his injuries.