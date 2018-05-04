Woman facing attempted murder charge after knife fight

BATON ROUGE- A woman is facing an attempted murder charge for stabbing a man during a 2017 fight.

The incident happened in November of last year while the victim was at a neighborhood store visiting a friend. At some point, he got into a fight with a woman who was later identified as Charlene McKneely.

The fight turned violent when McKneely started stabbing the victim with a knife. Then the victim heard McKneely say "get him bae" and at that point he was stabbed twice in the back by Johndrika Hawkins, according to the affidavit.

Hawkins allegedly stabbed the victim in both kidneys. She is charged with attempted second-degree murder.