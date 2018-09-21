Woman facing arson with intent to defraud, several other charges

POINTE COUPEE - Authorities arrested a New Roads woman following an investigation into a fire at her house.

Monique Rodney was booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Jail for arson with the intent to defraud, insurance fraud, and forgery. She also had nine outstanding warrants for issuing worthless checks.

On June 4th, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal was contacted to investigate a fire in the 1200 block of Pointe Coupee Road in New Roads.

During the investigation, the fire was classified as incendiary. Authorities learned of at least two prior fires in Rodney's history.

In an interview, Rodney confessed to various crimes connected to the fire and was placed under arrest.