Woman faces life sentence for sexually abusing child

Photo: WWL-TV

COVINGTON - Reports say a woman will face life in prison after a jury convicted her of aggravated rape and sexual battery of a child.

WWL-TV reports that Sandra Gaines, 39, will be formally sentenced on April 10. Officials say her longtime boyfriend, Robert Flowers, was convicted on the same charges and sentenced to life in prison in 2015.

Prosecutors said Flowers and Gaines began touching the victim when she was five years old. The victim, now 18, said the abuse continued until 2012.

Gaines' attorneys, according to WWL, conceded in court that the girl had been victimized by Flowers, but Gaines wasn't involved.