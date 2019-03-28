Woman faces fourth DWI charge after driving in the wrong direction on roadway

BATON ROUGE - A woman is facing her fourth DWI charge after she drove the wrong way down Burbank Drive Monday night.

According to the arrest report, a vehicle was seen driving in the opposing lanes of travel between Bluebonnet Boulevard and Gardere Lane just before 8:30 p.m. Multiple witnesses were able to stop the vehicle and EMS arrived shortly after.

At the scene, a trooper with Louisiana State Police found a black Acura sedan at rest facing west in the eastbound lanes. The driver, Deanna Foretich, was in the driver's seat with her head down.

As she was being helped out of the vehicle, the trooper noticed she had difficulty keeping her balance. The trooper also noticed her pupils were constricted and Foretich would give incoherent responses to questions.

While in the back of the ambulance, the trooper and paramedics noticed what appeared to be a needle mark on Foretich's arm. She was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Foretich is facing multiple charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated (fourth offense), reckless operation, and driving on a suspended license for a prior DWI.