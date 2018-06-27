92°
Woman drove drunk to pick up man charged with DWI

Wednesday, June 27 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

MOUNT OLIVE , N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a woman drove drunk to a New Jersey police station where she was picking up a man who had been charged with drunken driving.

Mount Olive police say 49-year-old Melissa Vitale, of Rockaway, appeared impaired when she arrived at the station. She was soon charged with drunken driving after she allegedly failed sobriety tests.

Authorities say 45-year-old Robert Woolf, of Washington, had called Vitale and asked her to pick him up after he had been charged with drunken driving. Woolf was arrested after he allegedly made an illegal turn from Route 46.

It wasn't known Wednesday if either Vitale or Woolf retained attorneys.

