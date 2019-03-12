Woman dies in weekend house fire

70°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office says a 70-year-old woman has died in a house fire.

Spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue says Patricia Stephens' body was found in bed after the Opelousas Fire Department was called early Sunday. Rodrigue said in a news release that the fire started in the kitchen, and investigators think electrical factors contributed.

She says investigators didn't find any smoke alarms in the house. Rodrigue identified Stephens in an email Monday. She said Stephens would have turned 71 next week.

