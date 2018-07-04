Woman climbs side of Statue of Liberty

NEW YORK – Authorities evacuated visitors from Liberty Island and the iconic Statue of Liberty on the 4th of July as a woman scaled the statue.

Authorities spent the afternoon working to coax the woman down.

At one point, she was seen kicking her feet as she watched the crews beneath her.

She appeared to be moving occasionally and waving a t-shirt at times. At other times she was seen lying on her stomach and kicking her feet up behind her, WABC TV reported.



It was not immediately clear if she was protesting anything in particular.

The woman climbed above the brick foundation to the statue’s feet – about 200 feet from ground.

Earlier in the day, seven people were arrested for protesting.

