Woman claims stranger exposed himself in LSU parking lot

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are looking for an unidentified man who exposed himself on LSU's campus earlier this week.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Monday in the parking lot across the street from Patrick F. Taylor Hall. According to the victim, she was sitting in her vehicle when a white Nissan Versa pulled into the spot next to her.

The unknown male then exposed himself and began masturbating, a university spokesperson said. At that point, the victim left the scene and drove to a second location to contact LSU Police.

Officers patrolled the area, but were unable to locate the suspect's vehicle.