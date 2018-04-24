76°
Woman claims she accidentally raped 12-year-old boy

39 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, April 24 2018 Apr 24, 2018 April 24, 2018 1:41 PM April 24, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KATC

OPELOUSAS - Authorities in St. Landry Parish have arrested a woman accused of raping a 12-year-old boy.

According to KATC, the investigation began last week when the child's mother contacted authorities. The boy told authorities he was forced to have sex with 21-year-old Arnesha Louis, who was a friend of the family.

Authorities say that after some "horse play", Louis allegedly pulled of the boy's pants, got on top of him, and had sex with him.

When she was interviewed by authorities, Louis allegedly admitted to having sex with the boy but stated "it was only an accident."

Louis was booked into the parish jail on one count of second-degree rape.

