Woman, children killed in Gentilly quadruple shooting

25 minutes 10 seconds ago March 10, 2017 Mar 10, 2017 Friday, March 10 2017 March 10, 2017 1:36 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy
Image: WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS -  Three people were killed and a fourth is in serious condition after a shooting in Gentilly Friday morning, local media reports.

According to WWLTV, New Orleans Police arrived at a home on Touro Street just after 4 a.m. and found a "horrific" scene. Police say Monique Smith, 30, Justin Simms, 10, and Jumyrin Smith, 6, were all found dead inside the home. A fourth victim was rushed to the hospital.

"This is horrible, It breaks everyone's heart. Every murder breaks a heart," NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said.

Investigators have no released a motoive or possible suspect in the case. 

Read the full story on WWLTV.com

