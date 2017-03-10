Woman, children killed in Gentilly quadruple shooting

Image: WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS - Three people were killed and a fourth is in serious condition after a shooting in Gentilly Friday morning, local media reports.

According to WWLTV, New Orleans Police arrived at a home on Touro Street just after 4 a.m. and found a "horrific" scene. Police say Monique Smith, 30, Justin Simms, 10, and Jumyrin Smith, 6, were all found dead inside the home. A fourth victim was rushed to the hospital.

"This is horrible, It breaks everyone's heart. Every murder breaks a heart," NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said.

Investigators have no released a motoive or possible suspect in the case.

