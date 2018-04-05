Latest Weather Blog
Woman charged with third DWI after almost crashing into police car
BATON ROUGE- A woman is facing her third DWI after almost crashing into a police car Wednesday.
Safaria Joseph, 37, is charged with DWI, improper lane usage, careless operations, disobeying a police officer, open container, driving on a divided highway, and driving without a driver's license.
At approximately 10:32 a.m. Joseph nearly crashed into a marked police unit on Florida Boulevard. The officer was able to pull Joseph over, but she ended up driving away. Joseph was pulled over a second time, and the officer was able to make contact with her.
According to the arrest report Joseph had red eyes, slurred speech, and poor balance. There was also a strong order of alcohol. Inside the vehicle, the officer found several empty bottles of wine and an open bottle in plain view.
The arrest report shows Joseph had been arrested on January 22 and February 3 for DWI.
