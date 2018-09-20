Woman charged with terrorizing after threatening to shoot up nail salon

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a woman after she threatened to kill everyone inside a business.

The incident was reported in the 9800 block of Bluebonnet Boulevard on June 29. According to the arrest report, Jessica Winslow had just gotten her nails done at the business. After learning how much the service cost, Winslow allegedly became upset.

Witnesses say Winslow began screaming and cursing at an employee as he asked her to pay and leave the business. At some point, Winslow allegedly threatened to shoot the man in the face.

Eventually, Winslow paid her bill but continued to scream. During her yelling, witnesses say Winslow threatened to shoot everyone in the business as she searched her purse.

Winslow then said she was going to her vehicle to look for her gun. Once she was outside, the customers fled and the workers locked themselves in a back office and called authorities.

Winslow is charged with terrorizing, simple assault, and entering or remaining in a place after being forbidden.