Woman charged with prostitution following undercover operation
BATON ROUGE - Undercover officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a Milwaukee woman for prostitution Tuesday night.
According to the arrest report, narcotics agents received numerous complaints of "blatant" drug use and prostitution in the area of Airline Highway and Harry Drive.
Due to the complaints, detectives decided to conduct an undercover operation. At approximately 7 p.m. a detective posing as a "John" drove to the location and contacted a woman walking west on Harry Drive.
The woman was identified as Consuela Williams.
Once the undercover officer and Williams agreed on a price for a sexual favor,the officer identified himself and placed Williams under arrest.
Williams was charged with prostitution. During booking, authorities learned she had an active warrant for her arrest out of Milwaukee for the same charge.
