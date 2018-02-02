Woman charged with murder for death of newborn

Photo: The Commercial Dispatch

STARKVILLE, Miss.- A woman has been charged with second-degree murder for the death of her newborn child.

The Commercial Dispatch reports 32-year-old Latice Fisher turned herself in and was arraigned Wednesday. She was indicted on Jan. 5 for her baby's April 2017 death.

Oktibbeha County Corner Michael Hunt says Fisher tried to deliver the baby at home, but the child was then taken to a hospital while in cardiac arrest and pronounced dead. Hunt says the body was sent to a state crime lab last year, but he hasn't reviewed the case since because he was unaware of Fisher's indictment.

Fisher's next court date is April 23. She could face life in prison or 20 to 40 years in prison if convicted.