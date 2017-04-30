Woman charged with attempted murder after shooting at ex-boyfriend's truck

Photo EBRPP

BATON ROUGE - A woman has been arrested after she allegedly opened fire at her ex-boyfriend as he tried to drive away from a confrontation with her.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, an offficer responded to the 5400 block of Summer Drive in reference to a shooting investigation April 21.

The officer learned that the two victims were at the residence on Summer Drive when 25-year-old Denise Coleman pulled into the driveway, blocking them from leaving. Coleman then exited her vehicle and confronted one of the victims, her ex-boyfriend of 10 years.

Her ex-boyfriend told the second victim to get in his truck so they could leave. The two then drove through the front yard to get around Coleman's vehicle.

As the two drove away, the victims say Coleman walked to the back of her vehicle and pulled out a rifle. She then allegedly fired the rifle, striking the driver's sideview mirror. Neither of the victims sustained any injuries.

Detectives later found evidence at the scene that supported the victims' statements.

Coleman was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.