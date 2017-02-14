63°
Woman charged with attempted murder after Prescott shooting
BATON ROUGE - Police say a Baton Rouge woman faces attempted second-degree murder charges after a shooting on Prescott Road Monday night.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Prescott Road Monday. Baton Rouge Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument.
Shalonda Leonard, 26, was charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
Police say one person was hurt in the shooting but the injuries are not life threatening.
