Woman charged with attempted murder after Prescott shooting

BATON ROUGE - Police say a Baton Rouge woman faces attempted second-degree murder charges after a shooting on Prescott Road Monday night.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of Prescott Road Monday. Baton Rouge Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Shalonda Leonard, 26, was charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. She was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Police say one person was hurt in the shooting but the injuries are not life threatening.