Woman charged with attempted murder after food mart stabbing

BATON ROUGE - Police say a woman has been arrested after a verbal altercation turned into a stabbing at a local supermarket late last month.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 27-year-old Charlene McKneely was arrested Thursday in connection with the violent attack at Cousin's Food Mart on Nov. 27. The victim told police that McKneely instigated a fight in the market due to the victim's sister previously calling the cops on her.

According to arrest records, the police had previously been called on McKneely after she allegedly broke into the home owned by the victim's sister.

During the fight at the market, McKneely allegedly pulled out a knife and cut the victim in the face. As the fight continued, McKneely allegedly stabbed the victim in the hand, chest and back.

The victim was later able to identify McKneely in a photographic line-up and she was arrested on one count of attempted murder.