Woman charged with arson after setting boyfriend's truck on fire
BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a woman after she set her boyfriend's truck on fire.
The woman was identified as 34-year-old Norseen Wells.
The incident happened in the 8000 block Cortana Place on June 16. According to the arrest report, Wells was upset that her boyfriend was going to sleep at another woman's home. Wells confronted the victim and began beating on the door and yelling outside.
Forty minutes later, the victim said his truck was on fire. Wells allegedly poured lighter fluid inside the truck and set it ablaze. Authorities say the damage to the victim's truck totaled $45,000.
The fire also spread to another vehicle and caused minor damage. Wells is facing a charge of simple arson.
