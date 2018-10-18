Woman charged in death of toddler found buried in park

Photo: WRAL

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A Philadelphia woman has been charged with murdering a toddler whose body was found buried in a public park.

Police said Thursday they've arrested 33-year-old Nyishia Corbitt for the death of Alicia Barnes, who she had been taking care of.

Corbitt led police to the body of the nearly 2-year-old Tuesday. The child had been reported missing Monday. Police say Corbitt may have been the girlfriend of the toddler's father.

A search began Tuesday, and the girl's body was found partially buried with the top of her head exposed. Police say surveillance footage shows Corbitt taking the child's body to the park nearly a week before she was reported missing.

A message left with Corbitt's attorney was not immediately returned Thursday. Court documents showed a motion to set bail was denied.