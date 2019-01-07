61°
Woman charged in deadly poisoning pleads not guilty

Monday, January 07 2019
BATON ROUGE - A woman accused of killing a man she claimed to be married to has entered a not guilty plea in court Monday.

Meshell Hale is accusing of murdering Damian Skipper in 2015. Hale's next hearing is set for April 8.

Doctors initially determined Skipper's death to have been caused by a heart attack. Hale was arrested last June after the coroner's office ran specific tests for poison on Skipper's exhumed body. His death has been reclassified as a homicide and Hale was arrested for murder.

According to the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office, authorities haven't decided if they will peruse the death penalty.

Authorities began to suspect Hale in Skipper's death after she became embroiled in the death investigation of her real husband, Arthur Noflin, in New Orleans.

