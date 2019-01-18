67°
Woman caught trying to sneak drugs into EBR Parish Prison

Friday, January 18 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge deputies arrested a woman Friday evening, allegedly trying to sneak drugs into the Parish Prison.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies intercepted a call between an inmate and Brittany Fitzgerald referencing the delivery of drugs. Deputies found Fitzgerald in the parking lot of the prison around 4:30 p.m. in possession of heroin, crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say the inmate requested Fitzgerald throw the drugs over the facility fence.

Fitzgerald is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Drugs and Introducing Contraband into a Penal Institution.

