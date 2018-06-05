Woman: cat head upright on sidewalk 'like a sick trophy'

72°
Tuesday, June 05 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The Humane Society of Louisiana says a New Orleans woman found a cat's severed head upright on the sidewalk in her Uptown neighborhood.
  
President Jeff Dorson says Victoria Marchante told him she found the black-and-white head during a walk Friday morning, went home briefly, and it was gone when she returned. He quotes her in a news release Tuesday as saying it appeared deliberately placed, "like a sick trophy."
  
Officer Gary Scheets says in an email that New Orleans police have taken a report on the incident and will work with other agencies investigating it.
  
Dorson says Marchante didn't get photos, but tells him a neighbor did. He says he plans to go door-to-door Wednesday, leaving flyers asking residents to share any photos and other information they may have.

