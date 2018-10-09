Woman calls police on black man babysitting white children

Photo: WGCL-TV

COBB COUNTY, GA - Authorities say a woman who spotted a black man babysitting two white children called the police then followed them home.

News outlets report that Tuesday the woman stopped Corey Lewis outside a Cobb County Walmart and asked to speak with the children, ABC News reports. When Lewis refused, the woman called police and followed Lewis' car.

At the home, an officer questioned the 6-year-old and 10-year-old children before calling their parents. The parents, David Parker and Dana Mango, said Lewis is a family friend and their son attends Lewis' youth program.

Mango told authorities that Lewis was questioned because he was black. Parker said he guesses "B-W-B is the new thing, babysitting while black."