83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman calls police on black man babysitting white children

3 hours 22 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, October 09 2018 Oct 9, 2018 October 09, 2018 9:32 AM October 09, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WGCL-TV

COBB COUNTY, GA - Authorities say a woman who spotted a black man babysitting two white children called the police then followed them home.

News outlets report that Tuesday the woman stopped Corey Lewis outside a Cobb County Walmart and asked to speak with the children, ABC News reports. When Lewis refused, the woman called police and followed Lewis' car.

At the home, an officer questioned the 6-year-old and 10-year-old children before calling their parents. The parents, David Parker and Dana Mango, said Lewis is a family friend and their son attends Lewis' youth program.

Mango told authorities that Lewis was questioned because he was black. Parker said he guesses "B-W-B is the new thing, babysitting while black."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days