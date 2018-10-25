Woman buys $425K lotto ticket in Iberville Parish

74°
ST. GABRIEL - It may not be the $900 million jackpot, but an area resident walked away from this month's lottery drawings with more than a quarter of a million dollars.

The Louisiana Lottery Organization says Joycelyn Wilson of Plaquemine bought a $425,000-winning ticket in Iberville Parish. The organization announced Thursday that Wilson's ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Oct. 3.

“I’ve been asking the Lord for a financial breakthrough and he blessed us,” Wilson said.

Wilson bought the winning ticket at the Popingo's #9 in St. Gabriel. She collected the prize with her son, taking home $301,750 after state and federal taxes.

