48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman banned from Walmart caught stealing clothing

3 hours 25 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, November 27 2018 Nov 27, 2018 November 27, 2018 7:57 AM November 27, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a woman who was previously banned from all Walmart locations was recently arrested after stealing from a store on Cortana Pl.

On Monday, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was working extra duty at the store when he was alerted to a theft. According to the arrest document, Dekita Scott was seen removing an empty Walmart bag from her purse and placing two pieces of clothing inside. The clothing was worth $13.34.

Scott then went to the customer service desk and returned the items for a cash gift card. She then passed all points of sale without attempted to render payment for the merchandise, authorities say.

After being stopped, Scott admitted to stealing the merchandise and attempted to get money in exchange.

Scott was charged with retail theft and entry or remaining in a place after being forbidden.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days