Woman banned from Walmart caught stealing clothing

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a woman who was previously banned from all Walmart locations was recently arrested after stealing from a store on Cortana Pl.

On Monday, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was working extra duty at the store when he was alerted to a theft. According to the arrest document, Dekita Scott was seen removing an empty Walmart bag from her purse and placing two pieces of clothing inside. The clothing was worth $13.34.

Scott then went to the customer service desk and returned the items for a cash gift card. She then passed all points of sale without attempted to render payment for the merchandise, authorities say.

After being stopped, Scott admitted to stealing the merchandise and attempted to get money in exchange.

Scott was charged with retail theft and entry or remaining in a place after being forbidden.