Woman backs car into lake at Burbank apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - A woman reportedly backed her vehicle into a lake at an apartment complex on Burbank Drive late Sunday morning.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office were called to The Oliver, a student housing complex located at 4500 Burbank Drive, for a public assistance.

The woman allegedly backed her 2009 Toyota Camry into the lake located in the center of the complex.

She was able to get out of the vehicle and no injuries were reported, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No further information was provided.