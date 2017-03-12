53°
Woman backs car into lake at Burbank apartment complex

1 hour 43 minutes 22 seconds ago March 12, 2017 Mar 12, 2017 Sunday, March 12 2017 March 12, 2017 1:40 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - A woman reportedly backed her vehicle into a lake at an apartment complex on Burbank Drive late Sunday morning.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office were called to The Oliver, a student housing complex located at 4500 Burbank Drive, for a public assistance.

The woman allegedly backed her 2009 Toyota Camry into the lake located in the center of the complex.

She was able to get out of the vehicle and no injuries were reported, according to the Sheriff's Office.

No further information was provided.

