Woman attempts to walk out of BR Walmart with over $800 in stolen items

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested after she allegedly stole over $800 worth of items, including a 43-inch television, from a Walmart on N. Mall Drive Friday.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Amanda Craven was arrested around 6:40 p.m. after she attempted to leave the store with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise without paying.

Deputies say Craven loaded her shopping cart with multiple items, including wall art, kitchen utensils, and a 43-inch television and walked out of Walmart without paying for any of it. A loss prevention clerk reportedly saw Craven exit the store without paying for the items, worth about $800 in total, and called the authorities.

After her arrest, deputies discovered Craven had a history of theft.

Craven was apprehended in December for stealing from another Walmart on O'neal Lane. After that incident, Craven was forced to sign a trespass form acknowledging that she was banned from all Walmart locations.

Deputies also discovered Craven had an active warrant out for her arrest for charges including theft of goods and aggravated assault.

Craven was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges including theft of goods over $500, burglary of a non residence and aggravated assault.