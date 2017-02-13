Woman asks court to investigate judge's alleged racial tirade

BATON ROUGE – A woman who claims to have been on the receiving end of a racial tirade by a Baton Rouge district judge will file a complaint with the judiciary system.

At a news conference on the steps of the 19th Judicial District Courthouse Monday afternoon, an attorney for Kaneitra Johnson said Johnson will ask for a review of Judge Mike Erwin. The NAACP also said it is calling for Erwin to resign.

Last week, Erwin was banned from Sammy's Grill after Johnson said he called her a racially offensive word in an argument over a seat at the restaurant bar. Johnson told WBRZ Erwin used the racial slur toward her and she summoned deputies who were there working extra duty. There were no arrests or summons related to the altercation.

A sheriff's department spokesperson said it “was a disagreement between patrons.” No one overheard the exchange.

“The priority for us is the pursuit of justice,” Johnson's attorney said.

Erwin has not spoken publicly about the situation.

***************

