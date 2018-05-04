Woman arrested months after prostitution sting

BATON ROUGE- A woman who promised to help narcotics investigators after she was caught in a prostitution sting in February did not help and has now been arrested on the original drug and prostitution charges.

Jennifer Ott, 35, was booked into Parish Prison on counts of prostitution and possession of marijuana and heroin, booking records show.

Police captured Ott in February in a prostitution investigation using the now-defunct website Backpage.com, according to police reports. She is accused of offering an undercover officer sex for $200 an hour via that website, which was shut down because of the illegal activity it facilitated. The founders have been indicted in Arizona.

When Ott was captured in the prostitution case, police say they found marijuana and heroin in her hotel room, police reports said.

Ott "was released at that time due to defendant's willingness to cooperate in future narcotic investigations," her arrest affidavit said, but she "has refused to cooperate ... and is continuing to use narcotics and prostitute."

On Thursday, investigators were alerted to her location and arrested her, the affidavit said.