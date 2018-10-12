Woman arrested for stopping cars, impersonating officer

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a woman for stopping cars in a Baton Rouge neighborhood while impersonating an officer.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, Dorothy Brooks was seen flashing a strobe style flashlight at vehicles in the 4200 block of Cannon Street. While patrolling the area, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was flagged down by Brooks.

Once Brooks realized the vehicle was a police unit, she stopped flashing her light. The officer noticed that Brooks was wearing a police department hat and badge.

While speaking with authorities, Brooks allegedly said she bought the badge after retiring from the department.

Authorities spoke with one of Brooks' neighbors who provided a handwritten business card. The card said, "Cannon St. Police" and had Brooks' phone number on it. Other people in the community said Brooks had attempted to pull them over in the past.

Police took Brooks' badge, hat, and business card. She was charged with impersonating a police officer.