Woman arrested for stealing purse in casino parking lot, tries to flee

BATON ROUGE – A woman was arrested for stealing a purse while at the Belle of Baton Rouge casino and trying to flee from arresting officers in her car.

Karisa Jones, 34, was arrested on charges of burglary, resistance, resistance by force or violence and aggravated escape.

On Feb. 9, Jones was seen on surveillance video taking a purse from a vehicle in the casino parking garage. Jones was taken to the State Police Office at the casino and stated that she took the purse from the vehicle, but threw it away because nothing was inside.

According to arrest records, Jones then told Troopers that she would take them to the garbage can where she threw the purse away. Troopers escorted Jones to the parking garage, however once the garbage can was checked, no purse was found. Jones then told Troopers that she placed the purse behind a white vehicle in the parking lot. While attempting to find the vehicle, Jones got into a Ford Expedition and attempted to flee.

Troopers attempted to remove the keys from the vehicle, however Jones began to back up the car while one of the troopers was partially hanging from it. Troopers were then able to get the vehicle stopped and apprehend Jones.

Jones was arrested on the above charges.