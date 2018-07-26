93°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman arrested for pulling weapon on store clerk
ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies in Ascension have arrested a woman who pulled a weapon on a store employee earlier this month.
The incident was reported at Dollar General on Highway 42 on July 18 shortly before 9 p.m. Reports say a store clerk caught 36-year-old Amanda Craven trying to steal items from the store.
The employee confronted Craven outside, but Craven pulled out a weapon. She then fled the scene in a gray 2013 Lexus ES 250.
Craven was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Authorities say Craven has a lengthy criminal history with over 17 arrests with charges stemming from theft, simple burglary, and drug charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Deep Blue' could be largest great white caught on camera
-
Deputy under investigation now on non-paid leave, sheriff says after WBRZ reports
-
Jackknifed 18-wheeler shuts down part of I-110 South
-
West Nile Virus prompts extra spraying requests from Ascension Parish residents
-
Change of tone at Baton Rouge merto council