Woman arrested for providing false information during traffic stop

BATON ROUGE - A woman is facing several charges after she gave a trooper a fake name and date of birth.

On February 13, a Louisiana State Trooper pulled over a silver Dodge Charger on Burbank Drive. Authorities say the driver, 23-year-old Brandy Oliver, originally gave a fake name.

Authorities say Oliver provided the information in the presence of two children.

The woman Oliver claimed to be, was issued three traffic citations. Authorities say she arrived at traffic court on September 6 to claim she wasn't the driver involved in the February incident.

Some of Oliver's charges include injuring public records, misrepresentation during issuance of a misdemeanor summons and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.