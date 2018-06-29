Woman arrested for poisoning man fights to get out of jail

BATON ROUGE - The woman accused of poisoning a man she claimed to be married too is trying to get out of jail.

Meshell Hale is accused of killing Damian Skipper in 2015.

Hale paid her $150,000 bond the day after her arrest, but she has not been released. In court filings, Hale says her "continued detention is unlawful."

Hale was arrested earlier this month after the coroner's office ran specific tests for poison on Skipper's exhumed body. His death has been reclassified as a homicide and Hale now faces a second-degree murder charge.

A hearing is set for Friday.