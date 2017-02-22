69°
Woman arrested for pawning stolen property

February 22, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Romano

SLIDELL- A Mississippi woman was arrested for possession of and attempting to pawn stolen property Tuesday. 

According to Waveland Police, they were investigating 52-year-old Kelly Wojdacz in relation to property that was reported stolen. During the investigation, police contacted Deep South Gold, a local pawn shop, to inquire about Wojdacz's previous pawn transactions.

Wojdacz was coincidentally inside the store at the time of the call, trying to pawn jewelry and flatware valued over $1,200.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after and arrested her for possession of stolen property and fugitive warrants from the Waveland Police Department. 

