Woman arrested for incident at area Walmart

Friday, January 05 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE- Authorities with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a woman after an incident at an area store.

Shavonda Naules, 35, was arrested on a felony theft warrant pursuant to bank fraud in excess of $6,000 from the Walmart in Amite.

Naules was also booked on additional warrants pertaining to issuing worthless checks, simple criminal damage to property as well as failure to appear warrant.

Authorities say the investigation involving Naules is still ongoing and additional charges may follow.

