Woman arrested for giving 'erotic' massages at north shore massage parlor

MANDEVILLE - Authorities have arrested an employee of a north shore massage parlor after it was discovered she was giving erotic massages to customers.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, 53-year-old Liwei Dong was arrested and charged with prostitution by massage.

The sheriff's office says deputies began investigating the Chinese Massage Parlor Friday after receiving numerous complaints of illegal activities taking place at the business.

Members of St. Tammany Parish Narcotics Task Force and Homeland Security investigators conducted an undercover investigation and discovered that Dong was giving erotic massages to some of her customers.

Deputies say Dong is from China, but has been legally living in the United States. The Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy will be notified of the illegal activities at the business.