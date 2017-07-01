Woman arrested for forgery after trying to cash stolen checks

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a woman after she allegedly stole checks from an office on LSU's campus and then tried to cash them at local businesses.

According to the LSU Police Department, officers received a complaint from Geoshield LLC, which has offices located on the university's south campus. The company told police that checks had been stolen from the vice president's office and several local stores had called concerning a woman trying to cash them.

Police say 31-year-old Kayllie Pickett had gone from store to store in the Gardere area attempting to cash the stolen checks.

Pickett successfully cashed at least one check worth $936 at Gardere's Meat Market in the 2500 block of Gardere Lane and tried to cash another at a second market, also on Gardere. The check was made out to Pickett and the endorsement matched the name featured on the check.

The two meat markets reported that Pickett entered the stores on multiple occasions and presented Geoshield checks worth $936. On one occasion, one of the managers said he made a copy of one of the checks as well as Pickett's ID before giving her the funds.

The manager of the S&P Food Store also a reported that Pickett entered the store and tried to cash one of the checks. The manager says that when he tried calling the number to verify the check, the woman snatched her ID and check and fled the store.

Due to suspicions of fraud, the meat market manager who made a copy of Pickett's ID turned her away when she returned to cash another check. After she left, he called to warn the other meat market. That store confirmed Pickett did stop there afterward to try and cash the check.

Police later arrested Pickett and charged her with four counts of monetary instrument abuse, two counts of forgery, and three counts of attempted crime.