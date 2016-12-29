47°
Woman arrested for fatal hit and run on Juban Road
LIVINGSTON – State Troopers arrested a woman for a fatal hit and run on Juban Road that occurred on Dec. 20.
Troopers arrested 49-year-old Debra Bridges for hit and run and obstruction of justice.
It was determined that Bridges was the driver of a blue Ford F-150 that struck and killed 36-year-old Corey Peeples while he was walking on Juban Road. She then fled the scene following the accident.
A search warrant was obtained for her vehicle and she, along with her damaged vehicle, were located at a home in Greensburg.
Bridges was arrested on the above charges and booked into the Livingston Parish Jail.