Woman arrested for fatal hit and run on Juban Road

13 hours 44 minutes 46 seconds ago December 29, 2016 Dec 29, 2016 Thursday, December 29 2016 December 29, 2016 10:11 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

LIVINGSTON – State Troopers arrested a woman for a fatal hit and run on Juban Road that occurred on Dec. 20.

Troopers arrested 49-year-old Debra Bridges for hit and run and obstruction of justice.

It was determined that Bridges was the driver of a blue Ford F-150 that struck and killed 36-year-old Corey Peeples while he was walking on Juban Road. She then fled the scene following the accident.

A search warrant was obtained for her vehicle and she, along with her damaged vehicle, were located at a home in Greensburg.

Bridges was arrested on the above charges and booked into the Livingston Parish Jail.

