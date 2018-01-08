Woman arrested for exploitation of the infirmed

PIERRE PART- A woman was arrested in connection with an orchestrated theft from a Pierre Part man who was suffering from physical infirmities.

Kasey Thomas, 33, was the fourth suspect to be charged in the case. Thomas, from Arizona, turned herself into Morgan City Police Friday and was transported to Assumption Parish for booking.

Authorities say Thomas had an alternated address for Plaquemine.

Thomas, 50-year old Terrie Lynn Ganel, 25-year-old Austin Albarado and 35-year-old Addie Breaux are all charged in the case following the July 2017 incident.

The victim reported that four suspects visited his home and stole cash, a bankcard as well as other items, according to a release.

Through their investigation, authorities learned that Ganel planned the crime, transported the other suspects to the home, then drove to a Morgan City motel after the incident.

Investigators recovered evidence from the motel linking all four suspects to the crime.

Thomas is charged with exploitation of the infirmed.