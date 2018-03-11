Woman arrested for disrupting local restaurant with bizarre behavior

BATON ROUGE- A woman arrested Friday has been accused of causing an irate disturbance at a local restaurant.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a call Friday evening regarding a woman that was reportedly running around Copeland's restaurant on Essen Lane and yelling at customers.

According to the affidavit, Marissa Mays was arrested after deputies say she ran customers out of Copeland's, spit in the manager's face, hit people, and forced herself to vomit all over the carpet in the dining area where patrons were seated.

The manager of Copeland's told authorities that replacing the carpet would cost the store approximately $2,000.

Deputies say Mays fought arrest, and tried to escape the patrol unit twice. She was transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and booked accordingly.