Woman arrested for arson after setting fire next to home, threatening homeowner

BATON ROUGE – One woman has been arrested for arson after intentionally starting a fire next to home where five people were inside.

Brittany Brumfield, 27, was arrested on charges of communication of planned arson and aggravated arson.

The incident occurred on Dec. 18 when investigators were dispatched to the 4600 block of Glen Oaks in reference to a van on fire. Upon arrival, investigators saw that the fire spread to the side of a home that was occupied by five people.

Before the fire, it was learned that Brumfield threatened the homeowner and stated that she was going to burn her home.

An arrest warrant was secured for Brumfield and she was located in a park on Gardere Lane.

Brumfield admitted to using a lighter to set a shirt on fire and placed the burning shirt in the van. After she placed the shirt in the van, she went across the street and watched the van burn.

Brumfield was arrested on the above charges and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.