Woman arrested for arson after attempting to burn down Price LeBlanc Toyota

Tuesday, November 20 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Officials have arrested a woman for Arson after attempting set a car dealership on fire.

Dymond West was arrested after admitting she tried to set Price Leblanc Toyota on fire. The incident happened around 11:30 Monday morning at the Price LeBlanc dealership on Airline Hwy.

Police say West lit a piece of paper on fire and dropped it on a pallet of boxed papers wrapped in plastic. The fire was put out and no one was injured.

Dymond West has been booked on aggravated arson at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

