Woman arrested, facing second prostitution charge

BATON ROUGE - A woman is facing her second prostitution charge after police caught her getting into a man's truck.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were patrolling the 2100 block of Seneca Street relative to numerous complaints about prostitution and drug activity in the area. While in the area, officers noticed a GMC Sierra truck blocking the roadway.

According to the arrest report, Traciland McKinley was seen talking with the driver then getting into the truck. When police pulled over the truck, they observed the driver with his pants around his knees.

McKinley allegedly told authorities that the man was just a friend who was giving her a ride. When asked, the man couldn't give police McKinley's name.

The man later admitted to police that he knew McKinley was a prostitute and he was picking her up for prostitution purposes.

McKinley was booked with prostitution. The arrest report states that McKinley was previously arrested for the same crime in October of last year.

Information regarding the arrest of the man was not immediately provided.