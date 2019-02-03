Woman arrested, charged in pair of Oct. 2018 robberies

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputies have captured the second woman allegedly involved in a pair of robberies at area convenience stores.

According to the affidavit, 28-year-old Dominique Johnson and her cousin, Roshawn Williams, walked into two stores and tried to rob them at gunpoint. Each incident happened on the night of October 9, 2018.

The two suspects were arrested later that night, but Johnson denied being involved in the crimes.

Williams later admitted they were both involved and said they did it because they "needed the money."

Johnson was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery.

Johnson and Williams were arrested early last year for allegedly attacking a pregnant woman.