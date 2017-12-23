Woman arrested for attacking victim over cheating boyfriend

BATON ROUGE - Officers have arrested a woman for allegedly beating another woman who knew her boyfriend was cheating on her.

On Sept. 30, Chaneal Jarvis and another person attacked the victim in her home. The victim told authorities that Jarvis attacked her because she withheld information that Jarvis' boyfriend was cheating, arrest reports said.

Jarvis went to the victim's home earlier on the day of the attack where they had an argument. The victim told police that later that night, Jarvis went back to her home with several other people and called her outside under the guise of wanting to talk again.

The victim said that as soon as she walked onto her porch, Jarvis started yelling at her and then attacked her, according to the arrest reports.

Jarvis and an unidentified woman pushed their way into the victim's home and continued to attack her. The other suspect then sprayed the victim with mace while Jarvis watched, according to the affidavit.

Jarvis was booked with simple battery, home invasion and principal to aggravated battery.