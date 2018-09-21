Woman arrested, 'armed and dangerous' man on the run following truck stop shooting

Photo: KATC

ST. MARTIN PARISH - One suspect has been arrested and a second is being sought following a shooting at a truck stop in Breaux Bridge.

According to KATC, the incident happened September 1 at the Pilot Truck Stop.

Ashley Blackwell, 26, was arrested Thursday and charged with principal to attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Authorities are still looking for 27-year-old Jared Ledet in connection with the crime.

Police say Ledet should be considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and illegal use of weapons.

Anyone with information on Ledet’s whereabouts or the shooting can call the Breaux Bridge Police Department at 337-332-2186.