Woman arrested again on contractor fraud charges

BATON ROUGE- A Geismar woman is facing multiple charges including contractor fraud after failing to complete renovations on a home damaged during the 2016 August flood.

On February 16, 2017, the victim entered a contact with Whirlwind Contractors which was allegedly owned and operated by Tarodel Grey. According to the arrest, Grey agreed to gut and rebuild the victim's home.

The total amount of the renovations was estimated at more than $54,000. The woman made the first check out to Whirlwind Constructions in the amount of $2,000.

Soon the contractors began to demolish the home and the renovation process began. From May 1 to June 27 of 2017, the woman issued several other checks for more than $35,000.

Around July or August of that year, the victim began to notice that the contractors had stopped coming to her house to complete the renovations. The arrest report shows that she tried to contact the company multiple times but was unsuccessful.

Through an investigation, authorities learned that Grey was not the owner of the company and was using a family member's business license without their knowledge or consent.

Grey is facing charges that include residential contractor fraud and theft over $25,000.